Plane With Over 170 People On Board Crash-Lands At South Korean Airport, 28 Dead | Video

Jeju Air Plane Crash: A plane with about 170 people on board caught fire on Sunday at Muan Airport in southern South Korea due to a landing gear malfunction, authorities told AP

Emergency crews extinguished the fire and are evacuating passengers. The aircraft, carrying over 170 people, veered off the runway and hit a fence, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The plane was reportedly belonged to Jeju Air and was a Boeing 737-800. The flight was returning from Bangkok when the landing gear malfunctioned. Local TV showed footage of black smoke and flames engulfing the aircraft.

Muan, South Korea - A Jeju Air passenger plane veered off the runway and crashed into a fence during landing at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province on Sunday morning, according to police and firefighters.



Rescue efforts are ongoing.