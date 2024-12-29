Advertisement
PLANE CRASH

Plane With Over 170 People On Board Crash-Lands At South Korean Airport, 28 Dead | Video

A plane with about 170 people on board caught fire on Sunday at Muan Airport in southern South Korea due to a landing gear malfunction, authorities told AP

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Plane With Over 170 People On Board Crash-Lands At South Korean Airport, 28 Dead | Video Picture source: 'X'/@theinformant

Jeju Air Plane Crash: A plane with about 170 people on board caught fire on Sunday at Muan Airport in southern South Korea due to a landing gear malfunction, authorities told AP

Emergency crews extinguished the fire and are evacuating passengers. The aircraft, carrying over 170 people, veered off the runway and hit a fence, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The plane was reportedly belonged to Jeju Air and was a Boeing 737-800. The flight was returning from Bangkok when the landing gear malfunctioned. Local TV showed footage of black smoke and flames engulfing the aircraft. 

WATCH Video Here:

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

