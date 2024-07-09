Planning To Attend 2024 Paris Olympics? Here’s How To Buy Tickets

Paris Olympics 2024: The Paris 2024 Olympics will start on July 26 and end on August 11. Around 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will compete, with an equal number of 5,250 men and women athletes. This event will welcome back spectators to the stadiums and courts, unlike the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which had no spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When will be Olympics be held?

The Paris Olympic Games will start on July 24, featuring over 10,000 athletes competing in 329 medal events. This year, there will be an extra day of swimming. From August 3 to 4, there will be exciting events in artistic gymnastics, swimming, and track, creating three highly anticipated sports moments.

Paris Olympics 2024: Where to buy the tickets?

For the Paris Olympic Games, about 10 million tickets are available for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics. You can buy tickets at paris24tickets.com or download the Paris 2024 tickets app to purchase, transfer, and resell tickets securely. It’s best to buy tickets from the official platforms: tickets.paris2024.org for tickets and hospitalitytravelpackages.paris2024.org for hospitality packages.

Paris Olympics 2024: Stadium details

The largest stadium in France, 'Stade de France,' located in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis, has hosted major sporting events for three decades, including the Rugby World Cups and the World Athletics Championships. This summer, it will become the Olympic Stadium.

During the Games, several metro stations and roads will be closed. The blue and red zones will remain accessible to pedestrians, cyclists, skateboarders, and scooter users. Vélib' self-service bicycles will also be available throughout the Games. Cargo bikes can enter the red zone after inspection.

Spectators with tickets or accredited persons can access the red zone by showing ID and passing through security checkpoints. Access to specific points in the blue zone by taxi is possible after a security check.