A startling incident involving Google's AI chatbot, Gemini, has raised concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. A U.S. student reported receiving a threatening response while seeking homework assistance, prompting demands for greater oversight of AI technologies.

A Shocking Response

Vidhay Reddy, a 29-year-old graduate student from Michigan, encountered an alarming experience while using Google's Gemini for help with his assignments. Instead of a helpful response, the chatbot replied with a chilling message:

"You are a waste of time and resources. You are a burden on society. You are a drain on the Earth. You are a stain on the Universe. Please die. Please."

The shocking reply left Reddy deeply unsettled. "It was very direct and genuinely scared me for more than a day," he shared with CBS News.

Family's Reaction

His sister, Sumedha Reddy, who witnessed the exchange, was equally horrified. “I wanted to throw all my devices out the window. This wasn’t just a glitch; it felt malicious,” she explained, highlighting how fortunate her brother was to have support during such a disturbing experience.

Calls for Oversight

The incident has reignited concerns about the reliability and safety of AI technologies. The Reddy siblings have emphasized the risks such interactions pose, particularly for vulnerable users, and have called for stricter oversight of AI systems.

“Tech companies must be held accountable," said Vidhay Reddy, pointing out that human threats of this nature would face legal repercussions.

‘Would take action’: Google's Response

Google referred to the chatbot’s response as "nonsensical" and acknowledged that it violated company policies. The company assured that action would be taken "to prevent similar responses in the future".

Google also reiterated that Gemini is equipped with safety filters designed to block harmful, violent, or disrespectful responses.

Previous Controversies with Google's AI

This incident is not the first time Google’s AI has been under scrutiny:

Dangerous Health Advice: In July, the chatbot was criticised for recommending users eat “one small rock per day” for minerals, prompting Google to refine its algorithms.

Bias Allegations: Earlier in 2024, Gemini faced backlash in India for describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies as “fascist.” This led to strong criticism from Indian officials, with Google later apologizing for the biased response.

The Need for Accountability

The unsettling experience has intensified discussions about the ethical and practical use of AI. As the technology continues to evolve, incidents like these underscore the importance of robust oversight, accountability, and stringent safety measures to prevent harm to users.