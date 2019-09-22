Please help Sindh get independence from Pakistan: Activist urges PM Narendra Modi

Highlighting the grave violation of human rights of Sindh community by Pakistan Army, a Sindhi activist on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the Sindhis and help them in getting independence from Pakistan.

"Sindhi people have come here in Houston with a message. When Modi ji passes through here in morning we'll be here with our message that we want freedom. We hope Modi ji and President Trump helps us," Sindh activist Zafar told ANI.

#WATCH US: Sindhi activist, Zafar, speaks of human rights violations by Pak. Says "Sindhi people have come here in Houston with a message. When Modi ji passes through here in morning we'll be here with our message that we want freedom. We hope Modi ji & President Trump helps us." pic.twitter.com/kJJWMyucWD — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

Zafar added that India helped Bangaldesh get independence from Pakistan in 1971, New Delhi should also help the Sindh community in getting freedom from Pakistan. "Like Bangladesh got independence in 1971 with the help of India, the Sindh community also needs help in getting Independence from Pakistan," he noted.

In a scathing attack on Pakistan government, Zafar asserted that Islamabad is using Islamic radicalication to crush the rights of minorities. He said that PM Modi and US President Donald Trump must act against Pakistan and declare Pakistani Army and ISI as terrorist organisations.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandits in Houston and thanked them for "unequivocally supporting" government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian. pic.twitter.com/KrIYemBBKB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019

PM Modi also met a delegation of Sikhs and members of the Dawoodi Bohra community. "The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM @narendramodi in Houston. They recall Modi's visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight Modi's association with Syedna Sahib," the PMO said in another tweet.

The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM @narendramodi in Houston. They recall PM Modi’s visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight PM Modi’s association with Syedna Sahib. pic.twitter.com/PBOd0k0PTv — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019

The prime minister is on a seven-day visit to the US and he is scheduled to address a mega 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston. The event will be attended by over 50,000 Indian-Americans and US President Trump will also share the stage with PM Modi.