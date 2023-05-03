Plume Of Smoke Over Kremlin As Russia Foils Drone Attack By Ukraine - WATCH

Moscow: A video went viral on Russian social media on Wednesday showing a plume of smoke over the Kremlin, after Moscow said that it foiled a Ukrainian drone attack aimed at President Vladimir Putin, who has a residence in the walled complex. The video was posted in the early hours of Wednesday on a group for residents of a neighbourhood that faces the Kremlin across the Moskva River and picked up by Russian media, including the Telegram channel of the military news outlet Zvezda.

According to Russian media, two unidentified drones were targeted at the Kremlin last night.



"As a result of their fall and scattering of fragments, there were no victims and material damage. President of Russia was not injured as a result of Ukrainian attack" - Putin's office… pic.twitter.com/w7Bv1jQzYk May 3, 2023

Attempt By Ukraine To Assassinate Putin: Moscow

Russian authorities on Wednesday accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces stopped the drones before they could strike.

In a statement carried by Russian state-run news agencies, it said no casualties took place. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti that Putin wasn't in the Kremlin at the time and was working from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

The Kremlin added that Putin was safe and his schedule was unchanged. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn't present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.

Separately, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the May 9 Victory Day parade would go ahead in Moscow despite the incident, the state-run TASS news agency reported. Russia retains the right to respond ‘when and where it sees fit,’ the Tass report said, quoting the statement.