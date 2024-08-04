PM Keir Starmer Vows to Crack Down on 'Far-Right Thuggery' As UK Sees Riots Fueled By 'False Rumours'

New Delhi: United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday strongly condemned the recent anti-immigration riots that swept across the country, labelling them "far-right thuggery". In a televised address, Starmer vowed to take swift and decisive action against those responsible for the violence.

The riots, which erupted in response to the murder of three young girls in northwest England, were fueled by false information spread on social media claiming the suspect was a radical Muslim migrant. However, police have confirmed that the suspect, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, was born in Britain.

Starmer was unequivocal in his condemnation, stating, "This is not protest. It is organised, violent thuggery and it has no place on our streets or online." He promised that those involved in the violence would face the full force of the law, with arrests, charges, and convictions to follow.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that the attacks on Muslim communities, mosques, and other minority groups were unacceptable, saying, "People in this country have a right to be safe... I won't shy away from calling it what it is. Far-right thuggery."

Starmer pledged to take swift action, drawing parallels with the 2011 riots, where swift judicial action was taken against perpetrators. He assured the public that the government would do whatever it takes to ensure that those involved in the violence regret their actions and are brought to justice as quickly as possible.