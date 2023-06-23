Penn Masala Performs Chaiyya Chaiyya Ahead Of PM Modi's White House Visit

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the United States, his visit has garnered significant attention, particularly given the prevailing global economic and geopolitical challenges. All eyes are focused on his meetings and activities in the country. As a part of his state visit, PM Modi on Thursday reached the White House in Washington to meet US President Joe Biden. The crowd, which included members of the Indian diaspora, gave PM Modi a rousing welcome.

Before his arrival, Penn Masala, the world's first South Asian A cappella group, performed the popular song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, from the 1998 film, Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The group, which included around 19 members, stood on the stairs of the White House as they performed. Dressed in all-black suits, they entertained the crowd, which was eagerly waiting for PM Modi to arrive.

A video of their live performance was shared by news agency ANI. It showed how the artistes performed without any instruments or background music.

They also went on to perform another Hindi song, Jashn-E-Bahaara, from the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The group comprising South Asian students performed for the large crowd of 2,000-3,000 people, who had gathered at the South Lawns ahead of PM Modi's White House visit. The crowd was also heard chanting Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata ki Jai, amid loud cheers.

PM Modi's US Visit

PM Modi reached the US on Tuesday as a part of this state visit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. With a series of engagements lined up during his visit to the US, PM Modi met President Biden to hold bilateral talks at the Oval Office, following which he also addressed a joint session of the US Congress. Besides that, he also held a joint press conference with President Biden.