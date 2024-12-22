PM Modi Meets Kuwaiti Emir, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday joined the Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister of Kuwait in witnessing the grand opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as the chief guest. The inauguration event was held at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation, this marks the first visit by any Indian PM in 43 years.

Modi engaged in informal discussions with Kuwait’s leadership during the opening of the Arabian Gulf Cup, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

Earlier, addressing a large Indian community gathering at the ‘Hala Modi’ event in Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the diaspora's role in global growth. Speaking at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex, he said, “India has the potential to become the skill capital of the world.”

“Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait. You have added an Indian touch to Kuwaiti society. You have filled the canvas of Kuwait with the colors of Indian skills. You have mixed the essence of India's talent, technology, and tradition in Kuwait,” Modi said.

Modi praised the presence of Indians from diverse regions in the Gulf nation, calling it a ‘mini-Hindustan.’

The Prime Minister shared a photo with Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during the Arabian Gulf Cup's opening ceremony.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Glad to have met His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah during the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup.”

Kuwait is hosting the biennial Arabian Gulf Cup, featuring eight teams, including GCC nations, Iraq, and Yemen. The host team will take on Oman in the tournament's opening match.

This football competition is one of the region’s most prestigious sporting events. Kuwait holds the record for the most wins among all participating nations.