Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi releases Mahatma Gandhi stamps in UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary here in the presence of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary here in the presence of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The stamps were issued at the Presidential Palace.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) share values of peace, non-violence and pluralism. 

Zayed-Gandhi digital museum on peace, tolerance and sustainability was mounted earlier this year in Abu Dhabi to showcase the shared values and legacy of Baba Zayed and Mahatma Gandhi.

This year, India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi whose values of peace, tolerance and sustainability continue to be relevant and guide the world. 

The fact that the Gandhi stamp is launched as the UAE celebrates the Year of Tolerance has special significance, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Modi is in the UAE on a two-day visit during which he was conferred the Order of Zayed, the country`s highest civilian honour.

Prime Minister Narendra ModiMahatma GandhiUAE
