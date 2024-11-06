PM Modi, Starmer, Netanyahu Among World Leaders Congratule Trump’s Return To White House

Following Donald Trump’s comeback victory in the US presidential election, leaders from around the world, including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, extended their congratulations, hailing his win as a "historic" achievement.

In a statement from London, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared his optimism about future collaboration, emphasizing the unique “UK-US special relationship.” “Congratulations, President-elect Donald Trump, on your historic election victory,” Starmer said. “I look forward to working with you in the years ahead,” he added, citing shared values of “freedom, democracy, and enterprise.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one of Trump’s close allies during his previous term, expressed his excitement on X, writing, "Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed the sentiments, emphasizing a strong future for the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. “Heartiest congratulations my friend, Donald Trump, on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen our strategic partnership,” Modi posted on X. “Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity.”

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also conveyed his congratulations, saying Trump’s “peace through strength” approach offers hope for progress. “This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer,” Zelensky wrote.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted, “Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, voicing her enthusiasm for renewed ties, posted, “On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump. Italy and the United States are ‘sister’ nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also extended her congratulations, saying, “The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let’s work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese underscored the close bond between the US and Australia, posting, “Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future.”

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of Trump’s leadership in strengthening the alliance, saying, “His leadership will again be key to keeping our alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also congratulated Trump, reaffirming the long-standing cooperation between Germany and the US. “For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens,” Scholz posted.