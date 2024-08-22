PM Modi To Hold Key Bilateral Talks With Polish PM Tusk, Call On Prez Duda Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, on Thursday. He will also meet Poland's President Andrzej Duda and engage with business leaders. Later, Prime Minister Modi will interact with Indologists and kabaddi players to explore the mutual attractions between India and Poland at a grassroots level, as stated by Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Arriving in Warsaw on Wednesday for a two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian leader to visit Poland in 45 years. During his visit, he paid homage at The Dobry Maharaja Memorial, Kolhapur Memorial, and the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino, and also addressed the Indian community in Warsaw.

Following his visit to Poland, he will proceed to Ukraine, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992.

"I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister. I anticipate building upon previous discussions with President Zelenskyy to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange views on the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. We aspire for an early restoration of peace and stability in the region," said Prime Minister Modi in a pre-departure statement.

The MEA notes that the Prime Minister's agenda in Kyiv will encompass various facets of bilateral relations, including political, trade, economic, investment, educational, cultural, and humanitarian assistance, among others. Prime Minister Modi is also set to engage with the Indian diaspora, including students, during his visit. This visit is considered a significant milestone.