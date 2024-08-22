Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2781182https://zeenews.india.com/world/pm-modi-to-hold-key-bilateral-talks-with-polish-pm-tusk-call-on-prez-duda-today-2781182.html
NewsWorld
PM MODI POLAND VISIT

PM Modi To Hold Key Bilateral Talks With Polish PM Tusk, Call On Prez Duda Today

During his visit, he paid homage at The Dobry Maharaja Memorial, Kolhapur Memorial, and the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino, and also addressed the Indian community in Warsaw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi To Hold Key Bilateral Talks With Polish PM Tusk, Call On Prez Duda Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, on Thursday. He will also meet Poland's President Andrzej Duda and engage with business leaders. Later, Prime Minister Modi will interact with Indologists and kabaddi players to explore the mutual attractions between India and Poland at a grassroots level, as stated by Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Arriving in Warsaw on Wednesday for a two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian leader to visit Poland in 45 years. During his visit, he paid homage at The Dobry Maharaja Memorial, Kolhapur Memorial, and the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino, and also addressed the Indian community in Warsaw.

Following his visit to Poland, he will proceed to Ukraine, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992.

"I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister. I anticipate building upon previous discussions with President Zelenskyy to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange views on the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. We aspire for an early restoration of peace and stability in the region," said Prime Minister Modi in a pre-departure statement.

The MEA notes that the Prime Minister's agenda in Kyiv will encompass various facets of bilateral relations, including political, trade, economic, investment, educational, cultural, and humanitarian assistance, among others. Prime Minister Modi is also set to engage with the Indian diaspora, including students, during his visit. This visit is considered a significant milestone.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?