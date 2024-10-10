PM Modi Unveils 10-Point Plan To Strengthen India-ASEAN Ties At Summit In Laos: Key Takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the transformative impact of India’s 'Act East' policy on relationships with Southeast Asian nations during his opening remarks at the India-ASEAN Summit in Vientiane on Thursday. He declared that the 21st century is the "Asian century" for India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"We are neighbours, fellow members of the Global South, and the fastest-growing region of the world. We are peace-loving countries, respect each other's national integrity and sovereignty, and are committed to a bright future for our youth," PM Modi stated, shortly after arriving in Laos.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of India-ASEAN friendship amidst global tensions, saying, "Today, when there is conflict in many parts of the world, our dialogue and cooperation remain crucial."

During the summit, PM Modi introduced a 10-point plan designed to bolster connectivity and resilience, aligned with Laos’ theme as the 2024 ASEAN Chair and marking a decade of the 'Act East' policy. The plan aims to enhance physical, digital, cultural, and spiritual connectivity while addressing cyber, disaster, supply chain, health, and climate resilience.

Key components of the 10-point plan include:

- Celebrating 2025 as the 'ASEAN-India Year of Tourism,' with India contributing $5 million for joint activities.

- Marking the tenth anniversary of the 'Act East' policy through various initiatives such as a youth summit, start-up festival, hackathon, and a music festival.

- Organizing an ASEAN-India Women Scientists Conclave under the ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund.

- Doubling scholarships at Nalanda University and providing new scholarships for ASEAN students at agricultural universities in India.

- Reviewing the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement by 2025.

- Initiating a new Health Ministers' track to enhance health resilience, alongside a regular mechanism for ASEAN-India Cyber Policy Dialogue.

- Hosting workshops on green hydrogen and inviting ASEAN leaders to participate in the 'Plant a Tree for Mother' campaign.

Reflecting on the last decade, PM Modi noted, "Ten years ago, I announced India's 'Act East' policy. This policy has energized our historic relations with ASEAN countries." He highlighted the success of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative launched in 2019 and the recent maritime exercises aimed at regional security.

"Our trade with the ASEAN region has nearly doubled over the past ten years to more than $130 billion," he added, reaffirming India's commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality.

In addressing educational collaborations, Modi shared that over 300 ASEAN students have received scholarships at Nalanda University, and a network of universities has been established to facilitate academic exchanges. He also noted the importance of humanitarian cooperation during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.

"Science and technology funds, digital funds, and green funds have been set up for cooperation in various fields, with India contributing over $30 million," he said, adding that direct flight connectivity now exists between India and seven ASEAN countries, with flights from Brunei starting soon.

To solidify these commitments, the leaders of ASEAN and India adopted the 'Joint Statement on Strengthening ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Stability and Prosperity in the Region.' They also endorsed the 'ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Advancing Digital Transformation,' recognizing technology’s role in bridging the digital divide and fostering inclusive development.