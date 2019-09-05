PM Narendra Modi, Japan's Shinzo Abe discuss strengthening bilateral ties in economy, defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Vladivostok, Russia, on Thursday morning and had an in-depth discussion on a wide range of subjects. Both the leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations in economic, defence and security fields and also bettering trade and cultural relations between the nations.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said, "Delighted to meet PM Abe Shinzo in Vladivostok. We had in-depth discussions on a wide range of subjects, particularly bettering trade and cultural relations between our nations. Our countries are also working together on various global forums to create a better planet."

"Continuous engagement for concrete bilateral ties. Prime Ministers @AbeShinzo and @narendramodi meet in Vladivostok. This meeting comes after leaders interacted at the G-20 Summit in Osaka and @G7 in Biarritz. A wide range of subjects are being discussed in today`s meeting," read a tweet from the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO).

According to MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, "A global partnership reinforced by robust bilateral ties PM Narendra Modi met with PM Abe Shinzo on the margins of 5th EEF in Vladivostok. Discussed deepening multi-faceted ties in economic, defence & security, start-up & 5G areas and exchanged views on the regional situation."

This is the third meeting between PM Modi and Abe in a period of three months. In June, the two leaders held talks at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, while they again met face to face at the G7 Summit in Biarritz in August.

The Prime Minister is currently on a two-day visit to Vladivostok for participating in the 20th India-Russia annual bilateral summit and fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). This is the Prime Minister`s maiden visit to the Russian Far East region.

Upon his arrival on Wednesday, PM Modi received a Guard of Honour at the Vladivostok International Airport. He then met Russian President Vladimir Putin and paid a visit to the 'Zvezda' Shipbuilding Complex. The two leaders also spent "quality time" together onboard a ship as part of a special gesture to further cement cooperation with "a valued friend", according to the PMO. PM Modi and Putin signed various agreements in the fields of military and technical cooperation, energy and science, LNG Business and LNG supplies, and natural gas, to name a few, after holding bilateral talks and delegation-level negotiations.