PM Narendra Modi must raise issue of human rights violation in Sindh at UNGA: Pakistani activists

Munawar Sufi Laghari, Executive director of Sindhi Foundation and a well-known political activist in Pakistan, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi raise the issue of human rights violations in Sindh and other parts of Pakistan during the upcoming UN General Assembly session.

"The difficulty in Sindh is the fear. The most difficult challenge is to overcome that fear. This cannot be overcome inside the Sindh, so the only hope is outside. And my emphasis is that UN and other countries like the US. I am suggesting that Prime Minister Modi is coming to the United Nations...he must mention about the Sindh because India has also got one of its name from the Sindh and lot of Sindhis are living in India and outside," Laghari said at "Conference on minorities and democratic process in Pakistan" during the 42nd Session of Human Rights Council.

"At least he (Modi) can talk about human rights, he can talk about religious freedom as what America talks about. Recently, a conference on religious freedom was held in Washington DC," he added.

Several other activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Balochistan and Afghanistan also attended the event. Taj Baloch, Head of Human Rights Council of Balochistan said, "The situation has become worse because the international community has been silent on atrocities in Balochistan. In the beginning, it was enforced disappearances, then the "kill and dump" began, then burning of the villages. Now, technically, it shall be called genocide and ethnic cleansing. People are deprived of 'right to life'. They are picked up, killed and dumped. And, it has gone to the mass level".

Taj added, "International human rights bodies and United Nations should visit Balochistan and investigate the situation. They should stop Pakistan military from committing such war crimes and crimes against humanity". Political activists from PoK also slammed Islamabad for interfering in Kashmir issue and violating the human rights of people living in PoK.