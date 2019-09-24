PM Narendra Modi says avoid politicization of UN listing, FATF at anti-terror meet

New York: PM Narendra Modi has called for the need to avoid politicization of United Nations (UN) listings and Financial Action Task Force (FATF), adding that the only way terror can be defeated is through development.

Speaking at the UN on Monday, PM Modi said terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms for the objective of terrorism to be realized. "We need to avoid politicization of mechanisms like UN Listings and FATF and these mechanisms should be enforced and strengthened," he said.

Live TV

This is an important development, given the fact that Islamabad has been saying that New Delhi is pushing the country towards blacklisting that will impact the economy.

Sharing India's experience, PM Modi said, "Democratic values, diversity and inclusive development were the most important weapons against ideologies that promote terrorism, extremism and radicalisation."

Briefing the media on the meet led by Jordan and New Zealand, Secretary West Gitesh Sarma said, "PM called for global solidarity and readiness against terrorism in the same way as the world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change... and terrorist act anywhere should be considered as terrorism and not good or bad terrorism."

The Prime Minister was attending leaders' dialogue to discuss strategic responses to terrorists and violent extremist narrative. India has supported the call, following the Christchurch attack, to sanitize cyberspace from contents which promote and eulogize terrorism, hate and violence.

PM Modi also called for the need for institutionalization of counter-terror cooperation at a multilateral level and will help in capacity building of friendly countries in the region. Interestingly, India was mentioned by the French President during his opening speech at the conference who expressed his appreciation for its association for the Christchurch call.