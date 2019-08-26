PM Narendra Modi tells US President Donald Trump no place for mediation on Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in the presence of United States of America President Donald Trump categorically stated that there was no space for any country to mediate between the bilateral issues facing India and Pakistan. The statement from PM Modi came as he met President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France and made it clear that the Kashmir issue will not see the intervention of any third power.

"India and Pakistan have too many bilateral issues, and we should sit down and work towards finding a solution for them. India and Pakistan need to fight against poverty and lack of education, need to work towards the upliftment of people in both nations. India and Pakistan have many bilateral issues to resolve and we do not trouble any other country with mediation," said PM Modi as Trump looked on.

The statement comes just days after President Trump claimed that PM Modi had asked him to mediate with Pakistan to find a solution to the Kashmir when the two had met on the sidelines of G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

"This is an important meeting with my friend and the world's oldest democracy. India is the biggest democracy in the world. He (Trump) congratulated me on the election victory. We can both work together, we have common values which can be of use to the world. In the field of economy, we are in constant talks and place due consideration of their (US) suggestions. Indian diaspora in the US, the way they have been a party to the US progress, I thank the people and administration of the US for that," added PM Modi.

