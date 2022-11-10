PM Modi to visit Indonesia on Nov 14 to attend G20 Summit; Biden, Sunak also likely to be present

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bali, Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend the G20 Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Thursday (November 10, 2022). Modi is participating in the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The summit is also likely to be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others.

​"During the Bali Summit, G20 Leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda - food and energy security; health; and digital transformation," the MEA said.



​On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts.

He is also scheduled to address and interact with the Indian community in Bali.

At the closing session of the Summit, President Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Modi.

India, notably, will formally assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies, and comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi unveiled the logo, theme and the website of India's G20 presidency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that India's G-20 presidency will be an opportunity for it to share its expertise with the world in areas of women empowerment, democracy and digital technologies.

India will assuming the G20 Presidency this year. Sharing my remarks at the launch of G20 website, theme and logo. https://t.co/mqJF4JkgMK November 8, 2022

The prime minister also said that as the chair of the influential grouping, India's endeavour would be that there should be "no first world or third world" and it should be only "one world".

"A big opportunity has come. It is a matter of pride for every Indian, it is a matter of increasing his pride," he said in his address at the online event.