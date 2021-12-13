हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyril Ramaphosa

PM Narendra Modi wishes 'speedy recovery' after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tests COVID positive

The South African President’s office has earlier announced that Ramphosa has been tested positive for the COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive on Sunday, the office of the presidency said in a statement.

PM Narendra Modi wishes &#039;speedy recovery&#039; after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tests COVID positive
File Image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "Wishing you a speedy recovery my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa," PM Modi said in a tweet.

 

 

The South African President’s office has earlier announced that Ramphosa has been tested positive for the COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive on Sunday, the office of the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa "started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today," the presidency statement said.

Ramaphosa was fully vaccinated and he recently returned from a trip to West Africa. He tested negative for COVID-19 upon his return to Johannesburg on December 8, according to his office.

The President is now in self-isolation in Cape Town, according to a CNN report.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cyril RamaphosaSouth AfricaNarendra ModiCOVID-19
Next
Story

COVID-19 pandemic pushed over half a billion into extreme poverty: UN report

Must Watch

PT1M50S

Zee Top 10: Today there will be a discussion on giving Booster Dose