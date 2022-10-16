PM Sharif slams Joe Biden over 'Pakistan one of most dangerous nations' remarks: 'Unnecessary comments'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday (October 15, 2022) hit back at US President Joe Biden over his "Pakistan one of the most dangerous nations in the world" remarks on the safety of the country's nuclear weapons and called it "factually incorrect and misleading". At an event in Washington recently, Biden had called Pakistan "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has "nuclear weapons without cohesion". Reacting to US President's remarks, Sharif said that over the past decades, Pakistan has proven to be a "most responsible" nuclear state.

"Over the past decades, Pakistan has proven to be a most responsible nuclear state, wherein its nuclear programme is managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system," Sharif's Office quoted him as saying.

Pakistan has also consistently demonstrated responsible stewardship of its nuclear-weapons capability, marked by a very strong commitment to global standards, including those of IAEA on non-proliferation, safety, and security, he said.

In an apparent reference to India, the Pakistan prime minister said the real threat to international peace and security is posed by ultra-nationalism, violation of human rights in regions that are struggling against illegal occupation, violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents and arms race among leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb the regional balance.

Sharif said Pakistan and the US have a long history of a friendly and mutually beneficial relationship.

"At a time, when the world is confronted by huge global challenges, it is critically important that genuine and durable efforts are made to recognise the real potential of the Pakistan-US relationship, while avoiding unnecessary comments," he said, adding that it is "our sincere desire to cooperate with the US to promote regional peace and security".

He also took to his official Twitter account and said, "Let me reiterate unequivocally: Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA requirements. We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts."

'I am surprised': Bilawal Bhutto on Joe Biden's 'Pakistan one of most dangerous nations' remarks

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reacted to Joe Biden's "Pakistan one of most dangerous nations" remarks and said that he is "surprised". At a press conference, he said that Pakistan was following global standards.

"As far as the safety and security of Pakistan's nuclear assets are concerned, we meet all, each and every international standard in accordance with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he said.

Bilawal said he discussed the issue of Biden's statement with Prime Minister Sharif and "we have summoned the Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan Donald Blome to the Foreign Office of Pakistan for an official demarche".

"I am surprised by the remarks of President Biden. I believe this is exactly the sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement," Bilawal said.

Imran Khan slams US over Joe Biden's 'Pakistan one of most dangerous nations' remarks

Meanwhile, former prime minister Imran Khan, who blamed the US for his ouster, blasted Washington and held the Shehbaz Sharif government responsible for Joe Biden's controversial statement.

"I have 2 Qs on this: 1. On what info has @POTUS reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when, having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems. 2. Unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression esp post-nuclearisation?," he said in a tweet.

"Equally imp, this Biden statement shows total failure of the Imported govt's foreign policy & its claims of 'reset of relations with US'? Is this the 'reset'? This govt has broken all records for incompetence," he added.

He also said that the new government would not only destroy the economy but also compromise the security of the country.

