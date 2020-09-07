PNG fraud case: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition trial begins in London court

New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi`s five-day extradition trial began at the Westminster Magistrate`s Court in London on Monday (September 7). Nirav Modi joined in the trial through a video link from Wandsworth prison in South London. Notably, the Enforcement Directorate team is reportedly present in the London court.

Earlier in May, the trial of Modi has been adjourned until September after a week of extraordinary drama at the Westminster Magistrate`s Court in Central London.

Nirav Modi (49), wanted in India on the charges of fraud and money-laundering, was arrested in March 2019 in London and charged with money laundering and defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 11,000 crore.

Nirav Modi has been declared a fugitive economic offender by a Mumbai court early this year, and the court had also ordered the confiscation of his assets.

The ED has already confiscated about Rs 329 crore of his linked properties.

Similar Interpol notices have been earlier been issued against Nirav Modi's younger brother Nehal Modi and sister Purvi Modi.

Last month, an Interpol global arrest warrant was issued against Ami Modi, wife of Nirav Modi, on charges of money laundering. The 'red notice' has been issued by the global police body on the request of the ED.

Ami Modi is stated to have left the country soon after the bank fraud case came into light in 2018.

Once such a notice issued against a fugitive, the Interpol asks its 192-member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

(With AGency Inputs)