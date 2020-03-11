Poachers in Kenya kill 2 rare white Giraffes; social media abuzz with reactions

New Delhi: Poachers in Kenya have killed a white female giraffe and her 7-month-old calf, whose rare pigmentation mesmerized wildlife enthusiasts around the world, said a New York Times report. The poaching incident illustrates the challenges of conservation.

Mohammed Ahmednoor, the manager of the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy in northeastern Kenya, where the giraffes lived, said in a statement that rangers had confirmed their deaths and that there were photographs of the skeletal remains.

“Its killing is a blow to the tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species, and a wake-up call for continued support to conservation efforts,” Mohammed Ahmednoor added.

The Kenya Wildlife Service told NY Times that it was investigating the killings.

The latest killing highlighted the threats facing the animals, including poaching for their meat and hide, along with the loss of their habitat because of infrastructure development and land clearing for agriculture and firewood.

The female giraffe and her calf reportedly drew global attention when they were sighted grazing in 2017 by a villager in Kenya who was herding his animals near the Ishaqbini sanctuary.

“This is a long-term loss given that genetics studies and research which were significant investment into the area by researchers has now gone down the drain,” he added.

Beyond Kenya, a white giraffe was also spotted in 2016 in Tanzania, at the Tarangire National Park.

Meanwhile, Twitterati erupted in anger on Wednesday as news of poachers killing Kenya`s only female white giraffe and her calf surfaced.

The white giraffe made headlines in 2017 after its discovery, with its unique white hide.