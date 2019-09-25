close

Tukey

Police bus hit by bomb in Turkey, injuries reported

A bus carrying police personnel was hit by a bomb attack in South Turkey. Some people have reportedly been injured in the attack.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Instanbul: A bomb attack hit a bus carrying police in the southern Turkish province of Adana on Wednesday morning and some people were wounded, security sources said.

CNN Turk broadcast video of a badly damaged bus surrounded by debris and other damaged vehicles under a pedestrian overpass in the area of Yuregir in Adana. The sources said ambulances took the wounded to hospitals in the area.

Live TV

Armed police sealed off the area and were examining the scene. It was not clear who might be behind the attack. Adana Governor Mahmut Demirtas was cited by state-owned Anadolu news agency as saying initial information indicated the wounded were not seriously hurt.

TukeyBomb blastTukey bomb blast
