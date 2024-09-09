Online teaching has gained popularity since the Covid-19 pandemic. While YouTube and smartphone apps have been the popular teaching platforms, a Taiwanese teacher's unique strategy has gained him money and fame as he took the 'road less travelled' to make popular his online maths lessons. In a surprising turn of events, Taiwanese math teacher Chang Hsu has found success on an unexpected platform: Pornhub. His unconventional approach of uploading calculus lessons on a site known for adult content has earned him over Rs 2 crore annually as he used the opportunity to popularise his paid classes, reported multiple news sites.

Bold Teaching Strategy

According to reports, Chang Hsu, armed with a Master's degree in mathematics and 15 years of teaching experience, sought to expand his reach innovatively. In May 2020, he began posting calculus lessons on Pornhub, a move that quickly garnered attention. His daring approach led to nearly 3 million views and 13,000 subscribers, proving that education can thrive in unconventional spaces.

YouTube To Pornhub

Initially, Hsu attempted to grow his audience by uploading his content to YouTube. However, due to the intense competition, he struggled to stand out. Seeking a less saturated platform, he made the bold choice to switch to Pornhub, marketing his lessons under the catchy slogan, "Play Hard, Study Hard." The decision paid off as students stumbled upon his lessons, leading to increased enrollment in his paid courses.

Rising Popularity

Operating under the username "changshumath666," Hsu has mastered the art of making complex calculus concepts accessible. Wearing his signature grey hoodie and glasses, his 40-minute lessons attract an average of 20,000 views per video. Interestingly, Hsu estimates that over 60% of his audience watches his content for entertainment, while the rest tune in for its educational value.

Overcoming Challenges

While Hsu attempted to replicate his success by uploading his lessons to other adult content websites, many platforms quickly removed the content due to strict moderation rules. Despite these setbacks, his Pornhub strategy has proven profitable, enabling him to earn Rs 2 crore annually. This revenue not only covers his personal expenses but also supports his staff, showcasing how innovation in education can yield unexpected rewards.