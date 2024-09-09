Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2790145https://zeenews.india.com/world/pornhub-videos-no-maths-classes-yes-taiwanese-teachers-crazy-method-go-viral-helping-him-earn-rs-2-crore-2790145.html
NewsWorld
TAIWAN

'Pornhub Videos - No. Maths Classes - Yes': Taiwanese Teacher's Crazy Method Go Viral Helping Him Earn Rs 2 Crore

Chang Hsu, armed with a Master's degree in mathematics and 15 years of teaching experience, sought to expand his reach innovatively. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 07:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Pornhub Videos - No. Maths Classes - Yes': Taiwanese Teacher's Crazy Method Go Viral Helping Him Earn Rs 2 Crore Image: X

Online teaching has gained popularity since the Covid-19 pandemic. While YouTube and smartphone apps have been the popular teaching platforms, a Taiwanese teacher's unique strategy has gained him money and fame as he took the 'road less travelled' to make popular his online maths lessons. In a surprising turn of events, Taiwanese math teacher Chang Hsu has found success on an unexpected platform: Pornhub. His unconventional approach of uploading calculus lessons on a site known for adult content has earned him over Rs 2 crore annually as he used the opportunity to popularise his paid classes, reported multiple news sites.

Bold Teaching Strategy

According to reports, Chang Hsu, armed with a Master's degree in mathematics and 15 years of teaching experience, sought to expand his reach innovatively. In May 2020, he began posting calculus lessons on Pornhub, a move that quickly garnered attention. His daring approach led to nearly 3 million views and 13,000 subscribers, proving that education can thrive in unconventional spaces.

YouTube To Pornhub

Initially, Hsu attempted to grow his audience by uploading his content to YouTube. However, due to the intense competition, he struggled to stand out. Seeking a less saturated platform, he made the bold choice to switch to Pornhub, marketing his lessons under the catchy slogan, "Play Hard, Study Hard." The decision paid off as students stumbled upon his lessons, leading to increased enrollment in his paid courses.

Rising Popularity 

Operating under the username "changshumath666," Hsu has mastered the art of making complex calculus concepts accessible. Wearing his signature grey hoodie and glasses, his 40-minute lessons attract an average of 20,000 views per video. Interestingly, Hsu estimates that over 60% of his audience watches his content for entertainment, while the rest tune in for its educational value.

Overcoming Challenges

While Hsu attempted to replicate his success by uploading his lessons to other adult content websites, many platforms quickly removed the content due to strict moderation rules. Despite these setbacks, his Pornhub strategy has proven profitable, enabling him to earn Rs 2 crore annually. This revenue not only covers his personal expenses but also supports his staff, showcasing how innovation in education can yield unexpected rewards.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details