Portuguese nurse dies two days after getting Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine

New Delhi: A health worker in Portugal died two days after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as a shock to the world community and has raised questions over the safety and efficiency of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the Daily mail, Sonia Acevedo, a 41-year-old nurse suffered a "sudden death" at her home on Friday (January 1), 48 hours after being vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Sonia Acevedo had no health condition before and did not suffer from any side effects after taking the vaccine.

Sonia worked at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in the department of paediatrics in Porto. She has two children and lived with her family. She, being a frontline health worker was given a Pfizer- BioNTech developed vaccine on Wednesday (January 30).

Shocked after the death of his daughter, Abilio Acevedo requested authorities to investigate her demise and said that he "wanted answers". He talked to Portuguese news agency Correio da Manha that " she was okay. She had not had any health issues. She took the COVID-19 vaccine but did not have any symptoms. I don't know what happened, I just need answers. I want to know what led to Sonia's death.

Portuguese Institute of Oncology released a statement which said, ' With regard to the sudden death of an operational assistant from Porto IPO on January 1, 2021, the Board of Directors confirms the event and expresses sincere regret to the family and friends in the certainty that this loss is also felt here.' 'The explanation of the cause of death will follow the usual procedures in these circumstances.' the statement added.