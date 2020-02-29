Posters claiming 'Pakistan Army epicentre of global terrorism' put up outside UNHRC office in Geneva

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Army was condemned for being the ‘epicentre’ of global terrorism by the country's minorities which displayed posters near the Broken Chair monument in Geneva during the ongoing 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. The posters displayed by Pakistan minorities demanded that the United Nations to take strict action against Islamabad for its covert support and funding to teror outfits.

The posters put up by Pakistan’s minority community members read: Pakistan Army Epicenter of International Terrorism. The posters were displayed to draw the attention to the global terrorism that has its roots in Pakistan and urged the UN to take immediate action to tackle these threats to global security.

A protest is scheduled to be held by Baloch and Pashtun activists in front of the United Nations Office of Geneva at Broken Chair against the involvement of the Pakistani military establishment in breeding terror outfits. Since 9/11 Mumbai terror attack, Pakistan has been the epicentre of international terrorism, and the region of North Waziristan, which borders Afghanistan, used to be a hub of local and international terrorists linked to groups such as Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

The Pakistani government has been actively involved in terrorist activities within the region and beyond by actively sponsoring terrorist groups. The unregulated financial structure of Pakistan paves the way for the irregular transfer of money while feeding terrorism in the country. According to reports, terrorists in Pakistan are able to organise, plan, raise funds, and operate easily in the country because of lack of governance and political will to address the problem.

Meanwhile, India on Friday asked Pakistan's top leadership to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control while decrying Islamabad's efforts to derail the positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

India's statement came a week after the global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris decided to retain Pakistan in its 'Grey List' and warned the country of stern action if it fails to prosecute and penalise those involved in terror funding emanating from its jurisdiction.

Exercising the right of reply after Pakistan raised concerns over human rights in Jammu and Kashmir at the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council here, India's representative said that the international community cannot be misled by Pakistani hysterical reactions at all global forums to malign India.

"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is fast returning to normalcy despite serious attempts by Pakistan to derail the positive developments through its active support to terrorist groups and related entities," he said. Giving Pakistan a 10-point advise list, the Indian diplomat asked it to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating in the country and territories under its control.

"Stop public advocacy and support for terrorists by Pakistani leadership at the highest level, end illegal and forcible occupation and reverse the demographic changes in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and take structural reforms to develop a semblance of democracy in Pakistan," he said.