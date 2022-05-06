Powerful explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital, Watch

Havana: A powerful explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday, government media reported. The Cuban news agency ACN published photos showing severe damage to the Hotel Saratoga in Havana and clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

It was not immediately clear if there were deaths or injuries. Videos shared on Twitter showed smoke and flames coming from the hotel building.

BREAKING: Major explosion damages historic hotel in Havana, Cuba; no word on injuries pic.twitter.com/QyksoqI2fI — BNO News (@BNONews) May 6, 2022

Photos from Granma, the Cuban communist party`s official daily, showed images of the multistory Hotel Saratoga whose walls appeared to have been blown out by the blast up several stories.

Police and rescue workers flocked to the scene, cordoning off key points and buildings nearby, including the historic Capitolio building.