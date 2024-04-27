'Prefer To Remain In Jail Rather Than...': Imran Khan Says No Negotiation, No Deal With Pakistan Govt

Lahore: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has said that he would prefer to remain in jail for nine more years than strike a deal with those who have enslaved his country. The PTI boss has categorically ruled out an agreement with those ''who have enslaved the country.'' In a message for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers on the party's 28th Foundation Day, Khan said that the “worst dictatorship” was imposed on the country which was becoming the basis for the “destruction" of the economy, government rule, democracy and judiciary”. Khan also called on every individual to play their role in stopping this descent towards the country’s ruin.

“It is my message for the nation that I will give any sacrifice required for actual freedom but will never compromise on my or my nation’s freedom,” the former Pakistan PM said. The cricketer-politician further alleged that he has been kept behind bars for the past nine months due to “fake and concocted cases”.

“I will remain in jail if I have to for nine more years, or more, but I will never strike a deal with those who have enslaved my nation,” he said in his message.

25 اپریل 1996 کو چیئرمین عمران خان نے انصاف، انسانیت اور خودداری کے اصولوں پر پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی بنیاد رکھی۔ مصائب، مشکلات اور جبر و استحصال کےسلسلۂ ناتمام کے باوجود پاکستان تحریک انصاف پاکستان کی حقیقی آزادی کیلئے اپنی صبر آزما جدوجہد جاری رکھے ہوئے ہے۔ #28YearsOfStruggle pic.twitter.com/DCAgkir1hS — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 25, 2024

Since losing power in April 2022, the 71-year-old former cricketer-politician has been found guilty in at least four cases. Khan is currently lodged in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi because of these convictions. After disagreements with the powerful military, Khan's political party has faced a crackdown. Many party members have been arrested or left the party after violence erupted following Khan's arrest last year.

Khan's party leader, Shehryar Afridi, recently said they are willing to talk with the Army chief and other military leaders for the country's security. They won't talk with other political parties like the PPP or PML-N. Afridi called these parties "rejected" and said they can only talk with the military leadership. He also said that if these parties abandon their positions, then PTI will decide whether to work with them or not.

Afridi mentioned that Khan wanted to talk with the military from the beginning, but there was no response. If there had been a response, they would have made it public.

Earlier, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said Khan was being pressured to accept a deal, but PTI denied having any secret talks with the military. In the February 8 election, independent candidates supported by PTI won over 90 seats in the National Assembly. However, the PMN-L and PPP formed an alliance after the election, keeping Khan's party from forming a government."