United States

President Donald Trump vows to send 'beautiful' military equipment if Iran attacks US

Amid the ongoing standoff between the United States and Iran after the killing of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, by US drones two days ago, President Donald Trump on Sunday (January 5) asserted that Washington will respond to any Iranian attacks with unprecedented force.

Responding to Tehran's threat that it will avenge the death of Major General Soleimani, Trump said that he will send "brand new," "beautiful" American military equipment to Tehran if the US bases or citizens are targeted. He noted that the US has just spent USD 2 trillion on military equipment and the US forces are the biggest and by far the best in world.

The relations with US and Iran touched a new low after Trump ordered a drone strike to kill Major General Soleimani, who was a close aide of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Trump has also said that the US has prepared a list of 52 "high-level" Iranian sites, which will bear the brunt of US forces if Americans are attacked in Iraq or anywhere in the world. "If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, India and several other nations have expressed concern over the escalating tension between the US and Iran. "The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India," the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding, "It is vital that the situation does not escalate further."

It is to be noted that Trump ordered the killing of Major General Soleimani few days after Iran-backed militiamen attacked the US embassy in Baghdad. 

