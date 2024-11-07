Canada Hindu Temple Suspends Priest For Spreading 'Violent Rhetoric' After Clashes

A Hindu temple priest in Brampton, Canada has been suspended following his alleged involvement in violent rhetoric during a protest on November 3, which led to clashes between pro-Khalistan demonstrators and others present at the Hindu Sabha temple. Videos circulating on social media showed protesters carrying Khalistani flags, clashing with attendees, and disrupting a consular event organized jointly by the temple and the Indian Consulate.

The Hindu Sabha Mandir released a statement on Wednesday announcing the suspension of the priest for his "controversial involvement" in the incident but did not elaborate further, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. The temple did not provide additional details on the specific comments made by the priest.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown took to social media, addressing the community to denounce any form of violence and hate. “This is leadership that is helpful. The vast majority of Sikh Canadians and Hindu Canadians want to live in harmony and don’t tolerate violence,” he posted. He added that the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council had condemned the violence that erupted at the Hindu Sabha temple that evening.

Brown emphasized the importance of unity, urging community members not to react to provocation: “Remember, we all have more in common than what divides us. In tense times, we can’t let the agitators fuel the flames of division. Law enforcement will be there to respond.”

The confrontation broke out on Sunday afternoon when Sikhs for Justice, a group supporting Khalistan, held a protest while Indian consular officials were visiting the temple. Peel police were dispatched to the scene, where they intervened to maintain order.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the incident, reaffirming the right of all Canadians to practice their faith freely and safely. Trudeau expressed his appreciation for local authorities' quick response to the conflict.

The Government of India also condemned the violence, calling for prosecution of those involved. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi expressed "deep concern" for the safety of Indian nationals in Canada.

Relations between Canada and India have faced challenges following Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations in September regarding the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has dismissed the claims as "absurd" and has voiced concerns over pro-Khalistan activities in Canada.