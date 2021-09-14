Prince Charles may not become King after all, here’s why

New Delhi: Prince Charles, who is considered to be the heir apparent to the British throne, may become the King after all. Instead, he is likely to pass on the responsibility to his eldest son Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge. This is what Princess Diana’s former voice coach Stewart Pearce has claimed.

Pearce believes that Charles may abdicate the responsibility given it is a difficult task and that the constitutional law may be rewritten to make way for his son.

The situation may arise when Queen Elizabeth II, who is 95 years old, passes away.

“She (the Queen) is preparing to leave, and when she leaves the whole psycho-physical nature of monarchy will change. And who knows, constitutional law may be rewritten,” Pearce was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

Charles may not take the throne, he may hand it to his young son, Pearce added.

Asked if Charles would hand over the task to William, Pearce said, "Oh sure, he doesn’t want to do it. (It is) such a difficult task."

He added that William has been groomed for this since he was 11 or 12 years old.

Asked if William would be satisfied with new responsibility, Pearce said that “the prime motive is duty”.

