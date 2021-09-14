हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prince Charles

Prince Charles may not become King after all, here’s why

Pearce believes that Charles may abdicate the responsibility given it is a difficult task and that the constitutional law may be rewritten to make way for his son.

Prince Charles may not become King after all, here’s why
File Photo

New Delhi: Prince Charles, who is considered to be the heir apparent to the British throne, may become the King after all. Instead, he is likely to pass on the responsibility to his eldest son Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge. This is what Princess Diana’s former voice coach Stewart Pearce has claimed.

Pearce believes that Charles may abdicate the responsibility given it is a difficult task and that the constitutional law may be rewritten to make way for his son.

The situation may arise when Queen Elizabeth II, who is 95 years old, passes away.

“She (the Queen) is preparing to leave, and when she leaves the whole psycho-physical nature of monarchy will change. And who knows, constitutional law may be rewritten,” Pearce was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

Charles may not take the throne, he may hand it to his young son, Pearce added.

Asked if Charles would hand over the task to William, Pearce said, "Oh sure, he doesn’t want to do it. (It is) such a difficult task."

He added that William has been groomed for this since he was 11 or 12 years old.

Asked if William would be satisfied with new responsibility, Pearce said that “the prime motive is duty”. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Prince CharlesQueen Elizabeth IIPrince WilliamBuckingham Palace
Next
Story

Drake breaks MJ, Beatles' record on Billboard Hot 100, creates history

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Paris Hilton lights up The Blonds runway show