Prince Philip was always there for her Queen: Know all about the royal couple

New Delhi: Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Friday (April 9).

He was aged 99 and was to mark his 100th birthday on June 10.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the royal family said in a statement released on Twitter.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the statement added.

Prince Philip – A loving husband

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth had been married for 73 years. They were married in 1947. The Duke of Edinburgh remained by his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign. It was the longest reign in British history.

Prince Philip and the Queen had spent most of the lockdown at Windsor Castle in England with a small group of household staff.

The couple received their first COVID-19 jabs together in January.

In a speech made on their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997, Elizabeth expressed her love for her husband and praised him for being her strength for so many years.

"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years," she had said.

Prince Philip played a key role in modernising the monarchy in the post-World War Two period. He was the one who the queen could always turn to and trust.

