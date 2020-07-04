हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US President Doanld Trump

Protesters seek to defame our heroes, says US President Donald Trump at independence day ceremony

Speaking on the occasion of US Independence day at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, President Donald Trump on Friday said that we believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for every American. He added that protesters have waged ''a merciless campaign to wipe out our history'' amid demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.

Protesters seek to defame our heroes, says US President Donald Trump at independence day ceremony
PTI photo

Speaking on the occasion of US Independence day at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, President Donald Trump on Friday said that we believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for every American. He added that protesters have waged ''a merciless campaign to wipe out our history'' amid demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.

Trump and first lady Melania was greeted by the crowd with chants of  'Four more years!' and cheered enthusiastically as they took the stage in Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Trump in his speech also lashed out at the left-wing mobs and said, ''This left-wing cultural revolution will never be allowed to destroy our way of life or take away our freedom.''

Targeting the protestors, Trump said, "Those who seek to erase our heritage want Americans to forget our pride and our great dignity, so that we can no longer understand ourselves or America's destiny.''

He added, ''This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore, '' and that some on the political left hope to 'defame' our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children."

Hours before Trump arrived, protesters blocked a road leading to the monument. Authorities worked to move the demonstrators, mostly Native Americans protesting that South Dakota's Black Hills were taken from the Lakota people against treaty agreements. About 15 protesters were arrested after missing a police-imposed deadline to leave.

Praising America's ability, Trump said, "Today, we will set history and history's record straight. Before these figures were immortalized in stone, they were American giants in full flesh and blood, gallant men whose intrepid deeds unleashed the greatest leap of human advancement the world has ever known."

Earlier today, US President Trump and first lady Melania Trump also attended South Dakota's US Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations in South Dakota.

The famous 4th July fireworks in the District of Columbia remain the highlight of the day, alongside a National Independence Day Parade in Washington DC but this year the celebration is different as the country is the worst-hit nation by the deadly coronavirus leading to the cancellation of events. 

Tags:
US President Doanld TrumpUS Independence dayDonald Trump speechUS protest
Next
Story

Nepal PM KP Oli faces heat from party colleagues over anti-India barb, growing ties with China; govt in danger
  • 6,48,315Confirmed
  • 18,655Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M52S

More than 25 teams of UP police engage in search of gangster Vikas Dubey