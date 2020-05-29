Protests erupt across US over police killing of George Floyd

New Delhi: Protests over the death of George Floyd at the hads of Minneapolis police has erupted across the US, and in some cases even turning violent.

Hundreds of protesters, thronged streets, with many of them covering their faces. Angry protestors took to the streets in the wake of death of 46-year-old Floyd. Places like New York city, Denver, Colorado, Los Angeles and Minnesota saw large groups of protesters turn out. Some protesters even resorted to violence, leading riot police firing tear gas.

A Reuters report said that as protests entered second day, some demonstrators even resorted to looting and vandalism in some places.

Television news images showed dozens of people looting a Target store, running out with clothing and shopping carts full of merchandise, Reuters said.

Meanwhile Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard to restore order after protests turned violent.

The Justice Department said on Thursday it will make the case a "top priority".

Four police officers in Minneapolis have been sacked for their involvement in the death of a black man who was held down with a knee by one of the fired cop as he protested that he was unable to breathe. The incident took place on Monday evening when the officers responded to a call about an alleged forgery and found the suspect sitting inside a car.

The man later identified as Floyd was spotted by two officers, who claimed that the suspect "physically resisted" them when they asked him to get out. According to police, officers handcuffed the man, who "appeared to be suffering medical distress." Police added that the man died at a hospital after few hours.