topStoriesenglish2583870
NewsWorld
IMRAN KHAN ARREST

PTI Supporters Celebrate As police, Rangers Pull Back From Imran Khan's Residence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence cheered and celebrated chasing the security forces away.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 04:06 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

PTI Supporters Celebrate As police, Rangers Pull Back From Imran Khan's Residence

Lahore: After law enforcement agencies pulled back from former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khans residence in Lahore on Wednesday, PTI supporters outside Zaman Park cheered and celebrated "chasing Rangers away". Earlier in the morning, the police and Rangers continued efforts ?- which began on Tuesday -- to arrest the PTI chief in connection with the Toshkhana case, reports Dawn. However, they were met with strong resistance from PTI workers. The law enforcement personnel retreated after party supporters pelted stones at them. Subsequently, celebrations erupted outside Zaman Park, Dawn reported.

In a tweet, the party said that more workers were reaching Zaman Park and vowed not to let the "impure intentions" of the coalition government succeed.

 

 

Separately, a video posted on PTI`s official Twitter showed Khan, donning a gas mask, addressing party supporters outside his residence.

 

The PTI alleged on Wednesday that the party chief`s residence was "under extreme attack" as it posted footage of armed law enforcement personnel opening fire, Dawn reported.

 

In a tweet, the party shared a video alleging "open firing by Rangers and Police", without specifying when the video was filmed.

Television footage showed police shelling the protesters, baton charging and firing tear gas at them.

Earlier, in an address to the nation via video link, Khan said that the "hope lies with the courts and establishment" in ending this "farce".

"It will (soon) be out of our hands... the kinds of actions that are taking place... the boys (workers) outside are not listening to me. When this anarchy and shelling is taking place against them, they won`t listen to me anymore. I have no control over them now," he said.

Live Tv

imran khan arresttoshakhana giftsZaman ParkPTIPakistan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!