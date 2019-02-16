Pulwama suicide attack: Terrorist for entire world, 'freedom fighter' for Pakistani media

New Delhi: While the entire world is denouncing the terror attack in Pulwama, for the Pakistani media, the suicide bomber who carried out the ghastly killing of 40 CRPF personnel is a "freedom fighter", highlighting their mindset.

The Pakistani media also has been busy in making attempts to somehow show that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, which is based in Pakistan, was not involved, despite the terror outfit itself claiming responsibility for the carnage.

Pakistani daily 'The Nation' published a report headlined 'Freedom fighter launches attack..."

A report in the same newspaper also quoted some purported "spokesperson" of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, claiming that the outfit had "nothing to do with the attack".

This is in direct contradiction of the claim made by the JeM, in a statement issued in Srinagar, that it had carried out the attack. It also named the suicide bomber, along with his photo and video.

While the Pakistani regime has been crying hoarse that it wants better relations with India, the country`s media continues to spew venom of hatred and spreading malicious lies about the armed forces.

Several other Pakistani media houses have also not shied away from the display of utter hypocrisy, cowardice and unsympathetic behaviour. The Express Tribune and Daily Times went to the extent of misrepresenting the facts.