Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2832725https://zeenews.india.com/world/punjab-explosion-at-islamabad-police-station-in-amritsar-no-injuries-reported-2832725.html
NewsWorld
ISLAMABAD POLICE STATION EXPLOSION

Punjab: Explosion at Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, No Injuries Reported

The police have arrested 12 people in relation to these blasts, while the search for 2-3 suspects is still going on.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 12:42 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Punjab: Explosion at Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, No Injuries Reported File Photo

Amritsar: An explosion was heard at 3 am on Tuesday morning at Islamabad police station in Punjab, police said. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the blast was heard around 3 am but there was no damage and nobody was hurt. Meanwhile, people have claimed responsibility on social media and the police have verified claims.

"Our sentry heard the noise around 3 am-3.15 am. He saw that the was no damage. People claimed responsibility on social media. We verified those claims," Bhullar said. The police informed that several such incidents have been reported in the past few days in the state.

The police have arrested 12 people in relation to these blasts, while the search for 2-3 suspects is still going on. "We had nabbed 10 people from a module earlier, two brothers were also nabbed - one of them is a juvenile. Another man is Aman Khokhar. 2-3 others are on our target and they will be nabbed soon. Old incidents have been traded and we are verifying this incident as to what has been used here," Bhullar said.
Further investigation is underway.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK