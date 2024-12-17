Punjab: Explosion at Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, No Injuries Reported

Amritsar: An explosion was heard at 3 am on Tuesday morning at Islamabad police station in Punjab, police said. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the blast was heard around 3 am but there was no damage and nobody was hurt. Meanwhile, people have claimed responsibility on social media and the police have verified claims.

"Our sentry heard the noise around 3 am-3.15 am. He saw that the was no damage. People claimed responsibility on social media. We verified those claims," Bhullar said. The police informed that several such incidents have been reported in the past few days in the state.

The police have arrested 12 people in relation to these blasts, while the search for 2-3 suspects is still going on. "We had nabbed 10 people from a module earlier, two brothers were also nabbed - one of them is a juvenile. Another man is Aman Khokhar. 2-3 others are on our target and they will be nabbed soon. Old incidents have been traded and we are verifying this incident as to what has been used here," Bhullar said.

Further investigation is underway.