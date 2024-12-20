Advertisement
VLADIMIR PUTIN

Putin Expresses Readiness To Meet Trump At 'Any Time' On Ukraine Issue

Putin expressed readiness for talks with Trump on Ukraine and praised the hypersonic missile.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 07:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Putin Expresses Readiness To Meet Trump At 'Any Time' On Ukraine Issue

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his willingness to discuss the possibility of reaching a compromise in talks with US President-elect Donald Trump regarding the Ukraine issue, ANI reported citing Al Jazeera.

During the annual end-of-year news conference, He said, "I don't know when I'm going to see him. He isn't saying anything about it. I haven't talked to him in more than four years. I am ready for it, of course. Any time." 

Putin also praised the 'invincibility' of the "Oreshnik" hypersonic missile, which Russia has already test-fired at a Ukrainian military factory. He stated that he was prepared to organise another launch in Ukraine to see if Western air defence systems could intercept it.

"Let them determine some target for destruction, say in Kyiv, concentrate all their air defence and missile defence forces there, and we will strike there with Oreshnik and see what happens," Al Jazeera quoted Putin, ANI reported.

"We are ready for such an experiment, but is the other side ready?" he added.

During his address at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi on November 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK