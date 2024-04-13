Advertisement
Putin Open To Ukraine Dialogue, Cites 2022 Peace Deal As Potential Basis

Putin expressed Moscow's inclination towards reinitiating talks. However, he stressed that any discussions must not be geared towards imposing unreal schemes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed his readiness for dialogue with Ukraine, as Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the aborted 2022 peace deal could serve as the foundation for resuming negotiations. 

In a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, Putin expressed Moscow's inclination towards reinitiating talks. However, he stressed that any discussions must not be geared towards imposing unreal schemes. The future discussions must consider the "new realities." "Since then, numerous changes have occurred, with new entities incorporated into our constitution," remarked Peskov. 

Peskov elaborated on Friday, stating that the "Istanbul agreements," a draft peace pact negotiated in March 2022 between Russia and Ukraine, could provide the framework for restarting discussions. Despite significant developments since then, he maintained that these agreements could still be relevant. 

As reported by news agency IANS, Peskov highlighted the Kremlin's perception that the Ukrainian side is not adequately prepared for negotiations with Russia. 

The agreement under consideration during the Istanbul discussions, which took place weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, purportedly outlined Ukraine's neutral status and imposed restrictions on its military capabilities. However, talks regarding the status of Russian-occupied territories were postponed. Despite efforts, no agreement was reached, leading to the collapse of negotiations shortly thereafter.

