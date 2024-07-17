Quick learning while listening to Music: Researchers

Music is listened by people to escape the world for some time. People sometimes relate to a song or its lyrics which makes a connection between the person listening to it.

Music helps improve mood, helps focusing on work or studies, helps relieve stress/anxiety etc. Many people say that music helps them study or work better whereas many say that they can’t concentrate if there’s any sort of background noise.

As music genres vary, different genres can encourage different kinds of motivation. Music has many benefits. Some of them are:

1. Lightens up the mood.

2. Encourages or motivates people to work.

3. Increases concentration.

4. Relieves anxiety and stress.

5. Reduces chances of Dementia.

How does music help in studying better?

Music with lyrics doesn't help much in focusing or concentrating cause then all the focus shifts towards the song but music (which only consists of soft music without any lyrics) helps focusing better.

As music refreshes the mood and lowers stress levels, it makes it easier to concentrate and study better.

Russian studies have found that listening to music daily for at least one hour can provide great relaxation to the mind.

Negative impact of music while studying?

Though music helps in many ways like help memorize new information and relax but there might be many factors that impact our studies while listening to music such as:

1. We can get distracted.

2. Decreased performances in people.

3.For some, it puts a load on their memory which makes them learn nothing.

4. Evoke emotions which might interfere while studying, eventually breaking focus.