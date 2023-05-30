Rahul Gandhi To Leave For US Today, Likely To Deliver Speech On 'Future Of Indian Democracy'

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is all set to leave for the US, will be attending several programmes there that include a lecture at California's Stanford University, and meetings with lawmakers, think tanks, and others. A Congress source said that Gandhi, who is set to leave for the US trip on Tuesday, will be attending several programmes over a week.

The source said that the former Wayanad Lok Sabha MP will attend several programmes in Washington DC that include his speech at the National Press Club on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech, and sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

In Washington DC, Gandhi will also be meeting with lawmakers and think tanks and will also attend a dinner hosted by Indian-American entrepreneur Frank Islam and top business leaders, Senators and Congressmen.

After completing the programme in Washington DC, the Congress leader will then visit San Francisco, where he will interact with the Indian diaspora, venture capitalists, tech executives and students at Silicon Valley. He will also interact with senior technology executives from Silicon Valley on artificial intelligence.

The source said that Gandhi is also scheduled to deliver a lecture at California`s Stanford University, and on the same evening meet with the Indian diaspora.

The Congress leader will then visit New York, where he will be meeting with thinkers at the Harvard Club of Harvard University.

He will also participate in a lunch event and meet a set of successful Indian Americans in the creative industry.

On June 4, Rahul Gandhi will address a public gathering at the Javits Center in New York organised by IOC (Indoan Overseas Congress) US.

Earlier, IOC Chairman Sam Pitroda said, "The purpose of his (Rahul Gandhi) trip is to connect, interact and begin a new conversation with various individuals, institutions and media, including the Indian Diaspora that is growing in numbers in the United States and abroad to promote the shared values and vision of the real democracy with a focus on freedom, inclusion, sustainability, justice, peace and opportunities world over."

Earlier in March, Gandhi visited the UK and attended several programmes there.