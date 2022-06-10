Vietnam: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented a one-million-dollar gift cheque to the Air Force Officers Training School in Nha Trang for the establishment of a language and information technology laboratory. Singh is in Vietnam for a three-day visit to boost bilateral ties, with a focus on defence cooperation. Handed over a gift cheque of USD 1 million for establishing a language and IT laboratory at the Air Force Officers Training School in Nha Trang. I am confident that the laboratory will substantially contribute to raising language & IT skills of Vietnam’s Air Force personnel, said Rajnath Singh.

He reached the Air Force Officers Training School at Nha Trang in Vietnam today, which imparts English and pre-flying training to Vietnamese pilots. "I am pleased to visit the Air Force Officers Training School today." I am deeply impressed with the achievements of the school and its valuable contribution to training pilots of Vietnam People's Air Defence and Air Force," said Singh.

Earlier, Singh handed over 12 high-speed guard boats to Vietnam during his visit to Hong Ha Shipyard in Hai Phong.

Rajnath Singh also invited Vietnam to become a part of India’s defence industrial transformation through enhanced cooperation. He asserted that the Indian defence industry has substantially increased its capabilities under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision of the Prime Minister. He stressed that the objective is to build a domestic industry in order to make India a defence manufacturing hub that not only caters to domestic needs but also fulfils international requirements.

India and Vietnam on Wednesday signed a "Joint Vision Statement" for Defence Partnership towards the year 2030 to enhance the scope and scale of defence cooperation between the countries. This key vision statement was signed after the Defence Minister's meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang.

