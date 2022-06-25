NewsWorld
SOLAR SYSTEM

Rare planetary conjunction: Five planets of solar system line up in ‘special’ order

The conjunction was brightest on Friday morning but will remain visible until Monday from most parts of the world.

Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

Trending Photos

Rare planetary conjunction: Five planets of solar system line up in ‘special’ order

New York: Five major planets -- Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn -- in our solar system are lined up in a row for rare planetary conjunction visible to the naked eye. In a clear sky, the planets can be seen shining before dawn. It is a special opportunity to see Mercury, which is usually obscured from view by the Sun`s bright light, the BBC reported on Friday.

The conjunction was brightest on Friday morning but will remain visible until Monday from most parts of the world.

The last time this conjunction happened was 2004 and it won`t be seen again until 2040, the report said.

The planets appear "like a string of pearls spread out from close to the horizon", explains space scientist and chief stargazer at the Society for Popular Astronomy Prof Lucie Green.

It is also a special event because the planets appear in the order they are positioned from the sun.

That is not always the case for planetary conjunctions because of our perspective from Earth looking into the solar system, Prof Green says.

On Friday, a crescent Moon also joined the line-up, appearing between Venus and Mars.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath