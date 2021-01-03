Rattled China attacks Trump administration, says this about US President-elect Joe Biden

Days before US President-elect Joe Biden is set to take oath as new president of the US, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday (January 2) expressed hope taht the Biden would not continue with outgoing US President Donald Trump’s Cold War policy towards Beijing and adopt a sensible approach to restore normal ties between the two countries.

It is to be noted that President Trump approved several policies against China on different issues, including trade, Tibet and Taiwan. Trump never missed an opportunity to target Chinese President Xi Jingping and was very blunt in his criticism against the Xi.

Wang said in an interview to state-run Xinhua news agency that Beijing is hopeful that Biden administration will resume dialogue with China and restore normalcy in relations between Washington and Beijing.

“China-US relations have come to a new crossroads, and a new window of hope is opening,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Biden defeated President Trump in the November 8 Presidential election and is scheduled to take oath on January 20.

According to Wang, the US-China relations have faced unprecedented difficulties during the Trump regime.

“What has happened proves that the US’ attempt to suppress China and start a new Cold War has not just seriously harmed the interests of the two peoples, but also caused severe disruptions to the world. Such a policy will find no support and is doomed to fail. We are ready to develop with the United States a relationship based on coordination, cooperation and stability. We know that some in the US are uneasy about China’s rapid development. However, the best way to keep one’s lead is through constant self-improvement, not by blocking others’ development,” Wang said.

“We believe that as long as the United States can draw lessons from the past and work with China in the same direction, the two countries are capable of resolving differences through dialogue and expanding converging interests by cooperation,” Wang added.