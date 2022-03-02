हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine war

Ready for more talks on Wednesday, not clear if Ukraine will join: Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia must stop the bombing of Ukrainian cities before talks could take place.

Reuters

Moscow: The Kremlin said that Russian officials were ready to hold a second round of talks with Ukraine on Wednesday but it was not clear if Ukrainian officials would turn up.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that there was contradictory information regarding the talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia must stop the bombing of Ukrainian cities before talks could take place. 

Peskov also said Moscow needed to formulate a harsh, thought-out and clear response against measures imposed on Western countries to undermine the Russian economy.

 

Tags:
Russia-Ukraine warRussia-Ukraine war talksRussiaUkraineVolodymyr Zelenskiy
