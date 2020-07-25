Record 2.84 lakh coronavirus COVID-19 infections reported across world in last 24 hrs; US, Brazil, India worst-hit

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday (July 24, 2020) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases and deaths. The coronavirus confirmed infections were increased by 2,84,196 in the past 24 hours, making it the highest single-day surge. The previous WHO record for new cases was 2,59,848 on July 18.

On the other hand, there were record 9,753 COVID-19 deaths in one day on Friday.

The United States (US) and Brazil reportedly accounted for almost half the total of new infections.

Globally, as of 5:15 PM IST on July 25, there have been 1,55,38,736 COVID-19 confirmed cases, including 6,34,325 deaths.

Meanwhile, Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, "As long as COVID-19 is circulating, we are all at risk. That’s why we’re asking everyone to treat the decisions about where they go, what they do and who they meet with as life-and-death decisions – because they are."

As long as #COVID19 is circulating, we are all at risk. That’s why we’re asking everyone to treat the decisions about where they go, what they do and who they meet with as life-and-death decisions – because they are. pic.twitter.com/ALeUcT1uv4 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 25, 2020

The US, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa have been the worst-hit countries across the world.

While the US has witnessed a total of 39.38 lakh cases, Brazil has recorded more than 22.27 lakh infections to date.

India being the third worst-hit country has 12.87 lakh coronavirus positive cases followed by Russia at 8 lakh.

South Africa has 4.08 lakh COVID-19 cases.

The US is also on top of the list of countries with most coronavirus deaths as 1,42,553 Americans have succumbed to the virus so far.

On second the spot, Brazil has registered 82,771 deaths followed by the United Kingdom at 45,554.

Mexico with 41,190 deaths, Italy with 35,092 fatalities and India with 30,601 casualties are the other worst-hit countries.