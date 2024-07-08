Analysis: Is Kamala Harris The Key To Beating Trump In 2024 US Presidential Polls?

The reports of rising tensions within the Democratic Party regarding President Joe Biden's candidacy has persisted for quite some time now. However, now the rising calls for Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential alternative is being voiced boldly.

Several top House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to step aside from the 2024 campaign, expressing deep concerns about his potential impact on the Democratic Party's chances in the upcoming elections, ANI reported citing CNN.

Concerns Over Biden's Candidacy

During a leadership call on Sunday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wanted to hear the thoughts of senior members before everyone returned to Washington this week. Sources say the main topic of conversation was the worry that Biden's candidacy might hurt the Democratic Party's chances of winning back the House majority.

Kamala Harris: A Viable Alternative?

With former President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate, questions are mounting within the Democratic Party: Does Vice President Kamala Harris have a better chance than Biden of beating Trump? While Biden has repeatedly stated his intention to stay in the race, the possibility of Harris stepping up is gaining traction among party donors, activists, and officials.

Harris, 59, a former U.S. senator and California attorney general, would make history as the first woman to become president of the United States if she were the party's nominee and prevailed in the November 5 election. She is also the first African American and Asian person to serve as vice president.

As recently as last year, many inside the White House and the Biden campaign team privately worried that Harris was a liability for the campaign, but that seems to have taken a sharp turn.

Harris On Abortion Rights, Israel-Hamas War

Harris’ voice on key issues like abortion rights has claimed her impact among young voters. Since the Supreme Court repealed women's constitutional right to abortion in 2022, Harris has become the Biden administration's foremost voice on reproductive rights, an issue Democrats are betting on to help them win the 2024 election.

Democrats think Harris could excite groups that typically support them but have lost enthusiasm for Biden, such as Black voters, young voters, and those unhappy with Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Harris's increasing focus on these important issues might help her gain support where Biden is struggling.

Biden's Confidence Remains Unshaken

According to report by CNN, despite increasing calls for his resignation, President Biden displayed confidence during a visit to Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, asserting that the Democratic Party remains unified in its support for him.

(With inputs from agencies)