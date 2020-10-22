Researchers find new organ in throat that may help in treatment of cancer - Details here

Scientists at Netherlands Cancer Institute have discovered a new organ in the upper part of the throat. According to Livescience.com, the new organ, which is a set of salivary glands, was discovered in the upper part of the throat when scientists were studying prostate cancer using a combination of CT scans and positron emission tomography (PET) scans called PSMA PET-CT.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Radiotherapy and Oncology. The researchers said that they confirmed the presence of the glands after studying around 100 patients.

Study co-author and Netherlands Cancer Institute radiation oncologist Wouter Vogel told Livescience.com that the discovery of new organ would play an important role in the treatment of cancer.

Until now, it was believed that this nasopharynx region hosted microscopic, diffuse, salivary glands, but, the new organ is about 1.5 inches (3.9 centimetres) in length on average.

The researchers have named the new glands as tubarial salivary glands because they believe that the glands probably lubricate and moisten the upper throat behind the nose and mouth.

Vogel said that before this discovery, there were three known large salivary glands in humans - one under the tongue, one under the jaw and one at the back of the jaw, behind the cheek. "Beyond those, perhaps a thousand microscopic salivary glands are scattered throughout the mucosal tissue of the throat and mouth," Wouter Vogel said in a statement.

"So, imagine our surprise when we found these," he added.

"Patients may have trouble eating, swallowing or speaking, which can be a real burden. Our next step is to find out how we can best spare these new glands and in which patients. If we can do this, patients may experience less side effects, which will benefit their overall quality of life after treatment," Vogel said.