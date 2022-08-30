NewsWorld
CHINA-TAIWAN CONFLICT

Restraint does not mean Taiwan won't 'counter' China, warns president

China claims Taiwan as its territory despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei. Beijing has carried out military exercises around the island after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

Restraint does not mean Taiwan won't 'counter' China, warns president

PENGHU: The more China provokes the more calm Taiwan must be, but restraint does not mean there cannot be "strong countermeasures" if needed, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday visiting front line forces based on islands in the sensitive Taiwan Strait. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei, has carried out military exercises around the island this month after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Visiting a major air and naval base on the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait, Tsai praised the armed forces for their tireless efforts to protect Taiwan, and condemned Beijing for its drills and intimidation.

"I want to tell everyone that the more the enemy provokes, the calmer we must be," Tsai told naval officers.

"We will not provoke disputes, and we will exercise self-restraint, but it does not mean that we will not counter," she added.

"I have ordered the Ministry of National Defense to take necessary and strong countermeasures in a timely manner to defend the safety of the country's airspace," Tsai said, without elaborating.

No shots have been fired, and Taiwan's government has repeatedly said it has responded calmly to China's activities.

But Taiwan has been particularly upset recently by Chinese drones flying very close to islands it controls next to China's coast, which Tsai said was part of Beijing's "grey zone" warfare.

The warships and fighter jets based at Penghu have been going out armed with live ammunition since China began its exercises this month, officers told reporters on the trip.

Frigate captain Lee Kuang-ping said that they regularly had been trading radio warnings with Chinese warships.

"Sometimes near the drill zone communist Chinese fishing boats appear, and they provocatively say 'hit them, hit them!'" Lee added.

The Chinese military unit responsible for the area adjacent to Taiwan, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, released on Aug. 15 a video of the Penghu islands, apparently taken by China's air force.

Taiwan's military termed the video information warfare, accusing China of exaggeration and saying it was not true Chinese forces had come near the islands. 

Penghu, a summer tourist destination for its beaches, is close to Taiwan's southwestern coast, unlike the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen and Matsu islands, which are right next to China's shores.

Taiwan's armed forces are well-equipped but dwarfed by China's. Tsai has been overseeing a modernisation programme and has made increasing defence spending a priority.

Live Tv

China-Taiwan ConflictChina-Taiwan TensionsTsai Ing-wenNancy Pelosi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress