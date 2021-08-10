हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Return to India immediately: Embassy tells Indians staying in Afghanistan as Taliban threat grows

In a security advisory, the consulate asked Indian companies to immediately withdraw their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan.

Return to India immediately: Embassy tells Indians staying in Afghanistan as Taliban threat grows
Credit: PTI

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan on Tuesday (August 10) strongly advised Indian nationals staying in the country to return.

In a security advisory, the consulate asked Indian companies to immediately withdraw their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan.

The statement came as the Taliban continue to capture various regions across the country.

“Indian companies operating in Afghanistan are strongly advised to immediately withdraw their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan before air travel services get discontinued. Indian nationals working for Afghan or foreign companies in Afghanistan should immediately request their employer to facilitate their travel from project sites to India,” the Embassy said in the advisory.

It further advised Indian nationals to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights from various parts of Afghanistan and make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before commercial air services are discontinued to their place of stay.

“As violence in many parts of Afghanistan has escalated, commercial air travel services to many provinces and cities are getting discontinued,” the advisory read.

The Embassy gave specific instructions for media personnel from India staying or arriving in Afghanistan.

“Special attention is once again drawn to the members of the Indian media arriving in Afghanistan. The contents of this advisory are valid for such Indian media persons also. It is very essential that all Indian media persons arriving/staying in Afghanistan to establish contact with Public Affairs and Security Wing of the Embassy for a personalized briefing, including specific advice for the location they are traveling to,” the advisory said.

Also Read: Govt to evacuate Indians from Mazar-e-Sharif after Taliban takes control of six Afghan provincial capitals

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AfghanistanTalibanIndian Embassy in AfghanistanTerrorism
Next
Story

Kim Jong Un's sister calls US-South Korea drills 'rehearsal' of nuclear war

Must Watch

PT1M22S

Politics continues on OBC Reservation Amendment Bill, 'conflict' started between political parties