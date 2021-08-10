Return to India immediately: Embassy tells Indians staying in Afghanistan as Taliban threat grows

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan on Tuesday (August 10) strongly advised Indian nationals staying in the country to return.

In a security advisory, the consulate asked Indian companies to immediately withdraw their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan.

The statement came as the Taliban continue to capture various regions across the country.

“Indian companies operating in Afghanistan are strongly advised to immediately withdraw their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan before air travel services get discontinued. Indian nationals working for Afghan or foreign companies in Afghanistan should immediately request their employer to facilitate their travel from project sites to India,” the Embassy said in the advisory.

It further advised Indian nationals to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights from various parts of Afghanistan and make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before commercial air services are discontinued to their place of stay.

“As violence in many parts of Afghanistan has escalated, commercial air travel services to many provinces and cities are getting discontinued,” the advisory read.

The Embassy gave specific instructions for media personnel from India staying or arriving in Afghanistan.

“Special attention is once again drawn to the members of the Indian media arriving in Afghanistan. The contents of this advisory are valid for such Indian media persons also. It is very essential that all Indian media persons arriving/staying in Afghanistan to establish contact with Public Affairs and Security Wing of the Embassy for a personalized briefing, including specific advice for the location they are traveling to,” the advisory said.

