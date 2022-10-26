Rishi Sunak brings back Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary; here's a look at his cabinet

New Delhi: Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (October 25, 2022) became Britain's third prime minister in two months and began putting his top team in place with key Cabinet appointments to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis. Indian-origin Suella Braverman was reappointed as interior minister by Sunak, less than a week after she resigned from the role for breaching government rules.

Braverman, 42, stepped down a day before former Prime Minister Liz Truss did after breaching email security rules, also voicing concerns about the direction of Truss's government in her resignation letter.

Sunak, a Hindu and Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin, also reappointed Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets that had balked at his predecessor's debt-fuelled economic plans.

He also restored Dominic Raab to the post of deputy prime minister, a role he lost in Truss's 44 days in office, and reappointed James Cleverly as foreign minister and Ben Wallace at defence.

Penny Mordaunt, who ended her bid to win a leadership contest against Sunak on Monday, also retained her position as leader of the House of Commons, a role that organises the government's business in the lower house of parliament.

Steve Barclay was appointed as Health Secretary and Thérèse Coffey as Environment Secretary. Gillian Keegan was appointed as Sunak's Education Secretary.

Mark Harper was appointed as Transport Secretary and Michelle Donelan was re-appointed as Culture Secretary.

Kemi Badenoch was re-appointed as International Trade Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities.

With these new appointments, Sunak was seen to be drawing ministers from across the Conservative Party while leaving others in post - a move that should ease concerns that he might appoint loyalists rather than try to unify the party.

Will unite UK, not with words, but with action: Rishi Sunak

Earlier on Tuesday, shortly after accepting King Charles's request to form a government, Sunak spoke outside his official Downing Street residence, and praised the ambition of his predecessor Liz Truss to reignite economic growth but acknowledged mistakes had been made.

"I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them," he said.

Sunak also vowed to put the public's needs above politics, in recognition of the growing anger at Britain's political class and the ideological battles that have raged ever since the historic 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

"I understand, too, that I have work to do to restore trust, after all that has happened. All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands," he said.

"I will unite our country, not with words, but with action... I will work day in and day out to deliver for you," he added.

Sunak also said difficult decisions lay ahead as he looks to cut public spending.

(With agency inputs)